Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Fernández Vara, reelegido presidente de la Junta de Extremadura por mayoría absoluta

El socialista ha sido investido presidente de Extremadura este martes con los 34 votos a favor del PSOE, 11 abstenciones de Ciudadanos y Podemos, y 20 votos en contra del PP.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Guillermo Fernández Vara, pronuncia su discurso de investidura | EFE

Guillermo Fernández Vara, pronuncia su discurso de investidura | EFE

Guillermo Fernández Vara ha resultado elegido este martes como presidente de la Junta de Extremadura con los votos a favor del PSOE, que cuenta con la mayoría absoluta en la Asamblea de Extremadura, y la abstención de Podemos y Ciudadanos. Por su parte, los diputados del PP han votado en contra de la investidura de Fernández Vara.

La investidura de Fernández Vara como presidente de la Junta de Extremadura ha tenido lugar este martes en la Asamblea de Extremadura, tras el debate que se ha celebrado este lunes y martes, con el discurso del candidato y las intervenciones de los grupos parlamentarios.

Los diputados del PP han votado en contra de la investidura

En total, la investidura de Fernández Vara ha salido adelante a las 13:52 horas de este martes, con los 34 votos a favor del Grupo Socialista, 11 abstenciones de Ciudadanos y Podemos, y 20 votos en contra del PP.

Tras la votación, la presidenta de la Asamblea de Extremadura, Blanca Martín, ha comunicado que Guillermo Fernández Vara queda investido como presidente de la Junta de Extremadura por la mayoría absoluta de la Asamblea de Extremadura, y así será comunicado a Su Majestad el Rey de España.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad