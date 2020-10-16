Ciudadanos ficha a la exdiputada de Vox Malena Contestí y a otros dos exparlamentarios de PP y PSOE

madrid
Ciudadanos ha incorporado como militantes a Malena Contestí, Jesús Cuadrado y José Miguel Saval, exdiputados de Vox, PSOE y PP, respectivamente, que han abandonado estos partidos y se han sumado a las filas de la formación naranja.
La presidenta de Cs, Inés Arrimadas, presentará en un acto online con cientos afiliados este sábado a estos tres nuevos nuevos fichajes que han decidido "defender sin complejos los valores de la formación liberal", según ha informado el partido naranja en un comunicado.
A Contestí, Cuadrado y Saval "les unen la voluntad de que el centro y la moderación tengan una representación fuerte en España, así como la defensa de la libertad y la igualdad que abandera Cs desde su nacimiento en 2006", añade la nota de Ciudadanos.
Malena Contestí, nuevo fichaje de Ciudadanos y ex diputada de Vox por Baleares, ha asegurado este viernes que la formación naranja "aúna las políticas de consenso que son tan necesarias ante el populismo actual".
En declaraciones a Europa Press, Contestí ha confirmado que esta incorporación a Ciudadanos supone un "reto personal". "Significa luchar por lo que yo siempre he creído, que son los principios liberales y la unión en un amplio espectro", ha explicado.
Asimismo, ha resaltado la "importancia" de la unión, el consenso y el progreso como "los pilares básicos" del Estado de derecho, sobre todo "por el momento tan delicado" ante la pandemia de la covid-19.
Contestí ha añadido que Ciudadanos es una formación política "que le gusta mucho y es esencial" en la actualidad y en el futuro. Antes de acabar, ha emplazado a los afiliados a participar en el acto online que tendrá lugar este sábado.
