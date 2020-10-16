Estás leyendo: Ciudadanos ficha a la exdiputada de Vox Malena Contestí y a otros dos exparlamentarios de PP y PSOE

La líder del partido, Inés Arrimadas, presentará este sábado en un acto 'online' con cientos afiliados a estos tres nuevos fichajes que han decidido "defender sin complejos los valores de la formación liberal", según reza la nota difundida por la formación naranja.

Malena Contestí. Vox Baleares
Malena Contestí. ex diputada de Vox por Baleares, en una imagen de archivo. (ARCHIVO)

madrid

público | europa press

Ciudadanos ha incorporado como militantes a Malena Contestí, Jesús Cuadrado y José Miguel Saval, exdiputados de Vox, PSOE y PP, respectivamente, que han abandonado estos partidos y se han sumado a las filas de la formación naranja.

La presidenta de Cs, Inés Arrimadas, presentará en un acto online con cientos afiliados este sábado a estos tres nuevos nuevos fichajes que han decidido "defender sin complejos los valores de la formación liberal", según ha informado el partido naranja en un comunicado.

A Contestí, Cuadrado y Saval "les unen la voluntad de que el centro y la moderación tengan una representación fuerte en España, así como la defensa de la libertad y la igualdad que abandera Cs desde su nacimiento en 2006", añade la nota de Ciudadanos. 

Malena Contestí, nuevo fichaje de Ciudadanos y ex diputada de Vox por Baleares, ha asegurado este viernes que la formación naranja "aúna las políticas de consenso que son tan necesarias ante el populismo actual".

En declaraciones a Europa Press, Contestí ha confirmado que esta incorporación a Ciudadanos supone un "reto personal". "Significa luchar por lo que yo siempre he creído, que son los principios liberales y la unión en un amplio espectro", ha explicado.

Asimismo, ha resaltado la "importancia" de la unión, el consenso y el progreso como "los pilares básicos" del Estado de derecho, sobre todo "por el momento tan delicado" ante la pandemia de la covid-19.

Contestí ha añadido que Ciudadanos es una formación política "que le gusta mucho y es esencial" en la actualidad y en el futuro. Antes de acabar, ha emplazado a los afiliados a participar en el acto online que tendrá lugar este sábado.


