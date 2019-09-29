Público
Fiesta de la Rosa Unas 25.000 personas se reúnen en la Fiesta de la Rosa del PSC

El acto ha comenzado a las 12.20 y supone el pistoletazo de salida a la precampaña de los socialistas a las elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre.

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez y el primer secretario del PSC, Miquel Iceta, durante su intervención en la Fiesta de la Rosa de los socialistas catalanes celebrada este domingo en Gavà (Barcelona) . EFE/ Alejandro García

Unas 25.000 personas se han reunido este sábado a mediodía en la Pineda de Gavà (Barcelona) para celebrar la Fiesta de la Rosa del PSC, a la que ha acudido el líder del PSOE y presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, según cifras de la organización.

En el acto político también participan la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet; el presidente del Senado, Manel Cruz; el primer secretario del PSC, Miquel Iceta, y la alcaldesa de Gavà, Raquel Sánchez.

El acto ha comenzado a las 12.20 y supone el pistoletazo de salida a la precampaña de los socialistas a las elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre. Durante este evento, una veintena de miembros de los CDR se han concentrado en allí para protestar frente a la Fiesta.

