El presidente de la Xunta de Galica, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, ha vuelto a reclamar al Gobierno central "la totalidad del dinero" que el Estado debe transferir a las comunidades autónomas y lo ha acusado de gobernar de forma "frívola y sectaria".
"Lamentablemente nos están tomando el pelo", ha asegurado este sábado en unas declaraciones en Mar del Plata, durante su visita a Argentina, en las que ha reiterado que la Xunta tenía razón "desde el primer momento", ya que "no existen razones objetivas para explicar el porqué de no pagar todo el dinero que se les debe a las comunidades".
Para el máximo responsable del Ejecutivo gallego, esa deuda es necesaria para "que no haya tensiones de tesorería", para "poder pagar en tiempo y plazo la extra de Navidad, los fármacos del mes de diciembre y la dependencia" de los más mayores de ese mismo mes.
Reitera la reclamación "liberar" la totalidad de la deuda e insiste en que "al principio, cuando empezó a aflorar esta deuda se decía que era un invento de la Xunta", pero a pocas horas de conocerse la nueva convocatoria electoral "dicen que van a pagar una parte", por lo que hace un llamamiento al "respeto".
