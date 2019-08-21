La Generalitat llevará al Gobierno a los tribunales para reclamarle el pago de 874 millones de euros correspondientes a los adelantos de financiación pendientes del ejercicio 2019, que no se han hecho efectivos porque el Ejecutivo central están en funciones.
"Les avanzo que llevaremos al Gobierno a los tribunales para que se paguen los recursos de los adelantos de financiación del año 2019 que son nuestros, de los ciudadanos de Cataluña, que nos corresponden por ley y que están reteniendo de forma irregular desde nuestro punto de vista", ha anunciado el vicepresidente y conseller de Economía y Hacienda, Pere Aragonès, en el Parlament.
El republicano ha indicado que la exigencia se concretará -si el Govern lo autoriza el próximo martes- en un recurso contencioso-administrativo por incumplimiento de la ley orgánica de financiación de las comunidades autónomas.
Además, el vicepresidente catalán ha invitado al resto de gobiernos autonómicos a sumarse a la demanda, ya que ha destacado que el impago de los anticipos de 2019 afecta a todas las comunidades, no solo a Cataluña.
Aragonès ha destacado que, más allá de esta deuda correspondiente al 2019, el Gobierno acumula otros déficits con la Generalitat, como la liquidación del IVA de 2017, que suman más de 1.300 millones de euros.
