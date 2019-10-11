El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este viernes un real decreto ley por el que pagará a las comunidades autónomas 4.682 millones de euros de entregas a cuenta de este año y 821 millones a los ayuntamientos, en total 5.503 millones de euros.
Así lo ha confirmado la ministra de Hacienda en funciones, María Jesús Montero, en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros en la que ha informado de que el decreto ley, que se convalidará en la Diputación Permanente, fortalece la financiación autonómica y local, desvincula el pago de los presupuestos territoriales de los estatales y, además, no estará condicionado por el hecho de que un Gobierno esté en funciones.
(Habrá ampliación)
