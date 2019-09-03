El magistrado que investiga la trama Púnica ubica a un cargo de máxima confianza del líder del PP, Pablo Casado, en una reunión en la que el expresidente madrileño Ignacio González animó a los asistentes a recaudar fondos para la caja B del PP de Madrid. Según se desprende del auto, el político es Antonio González Terol, exalcalde de Boadilla del Monte, diputado en el Congreso y vicesecretario de Política Territorial del PP, informa El Independiente.
Según el juez instructor, Manuel García-Castellón, el encuentro presuntamente se celebró el 7 de junio de 2012 en el despacho de la directora general de Relaciones con la Asamblea de Madrid, Inmaculada Sanz Otero. Entonces, Ignacio González era vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, presidida por Esperanza Aguirre, quien también se ha visto salpicada por la corrupción junto a Cristina Cifuentes.
Junto al número dos de Aguirre y a uno de los hombres de confianza de Casado, en la reunión supuestamente estuvieron presentes José Martínez Nicolás, gerente de la Agencia de Informática y Comunicaciones de la Comunidad de Madrid (ICM), y Borja Sarasola, viceconsejero de Asuntos Generales de la Vicepresidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid.
Según se desprende del auto, el juez sitúa a Antonio González Terol en la esquema de financiación irregular del PP en al menos dos campañas autonómicas, cuando Esperanza Aguirre era la líder del partido en la región. Entrevistado por El Independiente, el diputado popular negó su presencia en ninguna cita donde “se haya solicitado financiación irregular para ningún partido, incluido el suyo”.
“Si así hubiera sido, lo habría denunciado ante las autoridades competentes, como hice durante mi etapa como alcalde de Boadilla, en la que personé al Ayuntamiento como acusación particular”, aseguró al citado diario. El vicesecretario general de Política Territorial del PP considera que su presencia en dicha reunión “hubiera sido absurda”, pues “ya no ostentaba en dicha fecha cargo ejecutivo alguno en la Comunidad de Madrid”.
Varios miembros de su formación política han salido en su apoyo o han echado balones fuera. Así, la vicesecretaria de Estudios y Programas del Partido Popular, Andrea Levy, ha defendido su desmentido sobre su participación en el caso.
Por su parte, el secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, le restó importancia a su aparición en el sumario. "Ningún tipo de preocupación. Estamos muy centrados en impulsar al PP hacia el futuro y ejercer la actividad parlamentaria que nos ha tocado para evitar que Pedro Sánchez siga arruinando la economía. Eso es lo que nos ha tocado y el resto de cuestiones no tienen cabida en estos momentos".
