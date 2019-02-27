El PP ha concluido que "todos" los partidos cuya financiación ha investigado desde el Senado en el último año y medio "presentan irregularidades en sus cuentas", con un "nexo común" que consiste en tratar de "escapar a los controles de financiación", algo que aprecia de modo más patente en el PSOE. Así lo afirma la formación que finalizará esta legislatura sin un documento de conclusiones sobre los casos de corrupción que han marcado buena parte de su historia política en los últimos años —desde la destrucción de los ordenadores de Bárcenas, a la Caja B Púnica o Lezo— ya que la Comisión sobre la supuesta financiación irregular del PP echó ayer el cierre sin un acuerdo para elaborar un dictamen de conclusiones.
El grupo popular carga las tintas contra los socialistas en sus conclusiones sobre la labor de la Comisión de Investigación sobre la Financiación de los Partidos Políticos, un documento de 155 páginas que será aprobado mañana, jueves, por este órgano parlamentario desde el cual el PP ha indagado las cuentas de las demás formaciones políticas.
Así, acusa al PSOE de "definir estructuras clientelares que impidan la alternancia política, procurar la connivencia de sus responsables públicos en diferentes gobiernos en provecho del partido y sus dirigentes, o articular la complicidad con determinadas empresas para financiar sus campañas electorales al margen de la ley".
A partir de las anomalías detectadas en cada partido, el PP, partido envuelto en un calvario de casos de corrupción, propone 14 recomendaciones que comprenden desde la regulación del "crowdfunding" y los microcréditos y donaciones hasta la ampliación de los plazos de prescripción de los delitos de financiación ilegal o el "endurecimiento" de las medidas contra las formaciones cuya contabilidad no sea aprobada por el Tribunal de Cuentas.
