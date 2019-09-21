Público
Financiación de los partidos PP y PSOE piden créditos al ICO para financiar su campaña electoral

La CNMC ha impedido a la banca financiar la campaña electoral, por lo que ambos partidos han recurrido al Instituto de Crédito Oficial. 

17/09/2019.- El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida esta tarde en el Congreso de los Diputados, tras su audiencia con el rey Felipe, en el marco de la segunda jornada de la ronda de consultas. / EFE - FERNANDO VILLAR

Tanto el PP como el PSOE han solicitado al Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO) préstamos para poder financiar la campaña electoral de cara a las elecciones del 10 de noviembre. Ambas formaciones ya acudieron a la entidad pública en los comicios del 28 de abril. 

La situación financiera de los partidos se torna complicada con el escenario electoral surgido tras la aparición de Podemos, Ciudadanos y Vox. El Partido Popular, tras la pérdida de votos y de escaños, no ha podido mantener el grueso de empleados y su estructura de trabajo, ya que sus ingresos se han visto reducidos

Esta decisión se produce tras la negativa de la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Comercio (CNMC) de permitir a los bancos financiar los préstamos electorales, según avanza El País

El PSOE, según recoge el diario La Información, admitía este verano una "complejísima situación financiera" interna, por lo que la inversión de cara a estas nuevas elecciones solo puede empeorar aún más la situación. 

