Tanto el PP como el PSOE han solicitado al Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO) préstamos para poder financiar la campaña electoral de cara a las elecciones del 10 de noviembre. Ambas formaciones ya acudieron a la entidad pública en los comicios del 28 de abril.
La situación financiera de los partidos se torna complicada con el escenario electoral surgido tras la aparición de Podemos, Ciudadanos y Vox. El Partido Popular, tras la pérdida de votos y de escaños, no ha podido mantener el grueso de empleados y su estructura de trabajo, ya que sus ingresos se han visto reducidos.
Esta decisión se produce tras la negativa de la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Comercio (CNMC) de permitir a los bancos financiar los préstamos electorales, según avanza El País.
El PSOE, según recoge el diario La Información, admitía este verano una "complejísima situación financiera" interna, por lo que la inversión de cara a estas nuevas elecciones solo puede empeorar aún más la situación.
