El fiscal Navajas se disculpa por las acusaciones "rotundamente falsas" contra su compañero del 'caso Dina'

Luis Navajas admite que dio por ciertas publicaciones "sin hacer las comprobaciones" a las que estaba obligado. 

La fiscal general del Estado, Dolores Delgado (d), y el fiscal Luis Navajas Ramos durante un acto. EFE/Emilio Naranjo/Archivo
La fiscal general del Estado, Dolores Delgado (d), y el fiscal Luis Navajas Ramos durante un acto, en una imagen de archivo. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

El teniente fiscal, Luis Navajas, se disculpa a través de una carta por sus declaraciones "desafortunadas" e "imprudentes" contra su compañero del caso Villarejo, el fiscal Ignacio Stampa Fuente, que investiga el caso Dina.

Navajas dio por ciertas las publicaciones que relacionaban al fiscal Stampa con una abogada de Podemos en entrevistas a Onda Cero y Okdiario el pasado mes de septiembre. Ahora, en su escrito, admite que esas publicaciones son "rotundamente falsas" y califica sus declaraciones de "extremadamente desafortunadas".

"En ese momento me limité a hacerme eco de anteriores publicaciones periodísticas que ahora sé que eran rotundamente falsas en lo que al señor Stampa Fuente se referían, sin hacer las comprobaciones a que por mi cargo estaba obligado", reconoce. 

En el escrito, Navajas asegura: "He pedido, privadamente, disculpas al señor Stampa Fuente, que han sido plenamente aceptadas, disculpas que ahora quiero hacer públicas a través de este documento del que el señor Stampa puede hacer el uso que crea más conveniente".

En las entrevistas a los medios mencionados, Navajas llegó a afirmar que Stampa debía haber sido apartado de la investigación. En OKdiario afirmó: "Le hubiese apartado de la comisión y le hubiese devuelto a su Fiscalía de Canarias, de donde creo que vino, y ya está. Porque cuando el cirujano abre y ve un tumor, el tumor hay que quitarlo". 

En una de esas entrevistas Navajas denunció presiones en las querellas contra el Gobierno por la gestión de la covid-19. Tras esta denuncia, la Fiscalía ha abierto una investigación interna.

