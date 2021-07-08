El fiscal pide que el tesorero y la gerente de Podemos sean investigados en el caso de la presunta niñera de Irene Montero

madridActualizado:
La Fiscalía se opone a que Pablo Iglesias sea investigado en la causa abierta por la presunta utilización de Teresa Arevalo, asesora del Ministerio de Igualdad, como cuidadora de los hijos de la ministra Irene Montero. Así consta en un informe, en el que el fiscal indica que "de los hechos relatados en el escrito remitido por la Sra. Carmona no existe ningún elemento que acredite
siquiera indiciariamente la participación de Pablo Iglesias en hecho
delictivo alguno, por mucho que la hija de Irene Montero sea, a su vez hija
de Pablo Iglesias".
Sin embargo, la Fiscalía sí que se adhiere a la petición Mónica Carmona, abogada que fue despedida por Podemos como responsable de Cumplimiento Normativo del partido, para que el tesorero y la gerente de la formación morada comparezcan como investigados.
Así, el Ministerio Público pide la citación de Daniel de Frutos y Rocío Ester Val, tesorero y gerente respectivamente, como investigados "dado que tanto en el caso del delito electoral (por gastos en beneficio propio abonado con dinero electoral) como en el de administración desleal, los referidos fueron los que ordenaron el pago y por lo tanto, y, en su garantía deben ser oídos como investigados, interesando se fije el 14 de julio (fecha en la que será oída Teresa Arévalo) como fecha para su práctica". La gerente acaba de ser exonerada en la investigación por los presuntos sobresueldos de Podemos.
El Juzgado de Instrucción Número 46 de Madrid ha citado como investigada a la asesora de Irene Montero por su presunta función como cuidadora. Los hechos fueron denunciados por Mónica Carmona como un presunto delito de administración desleal. Según el juez, abre diligencias previas "por el presunto delito de administración desleal" contra Irene Montero y Teresa Arévalo al entender que "los hechos que resultan de las anteriores actuaciones presentan características que hacen presumir la posible existencia de una infracción penal".
Desde la formación morada indican que "este procedimiento es otro montaje más para perseguir a Podemos. Está impulsado por los sectores de la 'judicatura patriótica".
