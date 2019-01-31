Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Franco La Fiscalía concluye que los mensajes de la Fundación Franco no incitan al odio

Archivadas las diligencias abiertas a raíz de una denuncia presentada por Izquierda Unida.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Portada de la web de la Fundación Francisco Franco.

Portada de la web de la Fundación Francisco Franco.

La Fiscalía de Madrid ha archivado las diligencias abiertas a raíz de una denuncia presentada por Izquierda Unida contra la Fundación Francisco Franco al estimar que los mensajes difundidos a favor del dictador o para celebrar la victoria franquista en la Guerra Civil no constituyen un delito de odio.

En un decreto al que ha tenido acceso Efe, la fiscal jefe provincial de Madrid, María Pilar Rodríguez, subraya que el derecho a la libertad de expresión no ampara el discurso de odio y discriminación, pero en este caso no se aprecia "actuación alguna que de forma directa o indirecta promueva, favorezca o incite al odio" respecto a los colectivos protegidos por el Código Penal.

Y recuerda: "la ideología, al igual que los sentimientos, no es algo que pueda prohibirse", por lo que sus manifestaciones externas y públicas, en la medida que no constituyan una incitación al odio, "no constituyen ilícito penal".

De ese modo, archiva las diligencias abiertas a raíz de la denuncia de la denuncia de la diputada Eva Solla, de Rubén Pérez y José María Tubio en representación de Izquierda Unida.

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad