La Fiscalía de Madrid ha archivado las diligencias abiertas a raíz de una denuncia presentada por Izquierda Unida contra la Fundación Francisco Franco al estimar que los mensajes difundidos a favor del dictador o para celebrar la victoria franquista en la Guerra Civil no constituyen un delito de odio.

En un decreto al que ha tenido acceso Efe, la fiscal jefe provincial de Madrid, María Pilar Rodríguez, subraya que el derecho a la libertad de expresión no ampara el discurso de odio y discriminación, pero en este caso no se aprecia "actuación alguna que de forma directa o indirecta promueva, favorezca o incite al odio" respecto a los colectivos protegidos por el Código Penal.

Y recuerda: "la ideología, al igual que los sentimientos, no es algo que pueda prohibirse", por lo que sus manifestaciones externas y públicas, en la medida que no constituyan una incitación al odio, "no constituyen ilícito penal".

De ese modo, archiva las diligencias abiertas a raíz de la denuncia de la denuncia de la diputada Eva Solla, de Rubén Pérez y José María Tubio en representación de Izquierda Unida.

