Juicio Independencia La Fiscalía cuestiona la "imparcialidad" de los tribunales catalanes para juzgar a Trapero

"¿Puede haber imparcialidad, serenidad si se manda la rebelión y la sedición a Catalunya?", pregunta el fiscal, en la primera jornada de cuestiones previas en el juicio contra el exmajor de los Mossos y otros tres acusados, en la Audiencia Nacional.

El ex mayor de los Mossos Josep Lluís Trapero enla Audiencia Nacional. EFE/Archivo

El fiscal Pedro Rubira ha defendido este martes la competencia de la Audiencia Nacional para juzgar a la excúpula de los Mossos, entre ellos al mayor Josep Lluís Trapero, y ha cuestionado la imparcialidad de los tribunales catalanes para enjuiciar los delitos de sedición y rebelión derivados del procés

"¿Puede haber imparcialidad, serenidad si se manda la rebelión y la sedición a Cataluña?", cuestiona el fiscal

"¿Puede haber imparcialidad, serenidad si se manda la rebelión y la sedición a Catalunya?", se ha preguntado Rubira en el transcurso de la vista de previo pronunciamiento celebrada para examinar las alegaciones contra la competencia de la Audiencia Nacional.

De los cuatro acusados, solo dos la cuestionan, el ex secretario general de Interior César Puig y el exdirector de los Mossos Pere Soler, mientras que los otros dos, Trapero y la intendente Teresa Laplana, han declinado presentar alegaciones asumiendo de facto que sea este tribunal el que les juzgue.

En esta causa la Audiencia juzgará a cuatro procesados, si bien el Tribunal Supremo es responsable del juicio oral contra 12 dirigentes independentistas, entre ellos el exvicepresidente de la Generalitat, Oriol Junqueras, también líder de ERC. Este juicio arranca el próximo martes, 12 de febrero. 

(Habrá ampliación)

