Bárcenas La Fiscalía dice que no habría delito en que el PP destruyese su propia contabilidad 'B', por ser suya

El Ministerio Público sigue alineado con el Partido Popular, que se sienta en el banquillo por un supuesto delito de daños informáticos, mientras las acusaciones tildan de "anómala" su actuación. El juicio acabará este viernes, sin que se hayan producido grandes cambios en las posiciones de cada una de las partes.

El Juzgado de lo Penal número 31 de Madrid inicia con las cuestiones previas el juicio por el supuesto delito de daños informáticos en el borrado de los discos duros de los ordenadores del extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas. EFE

Alineada con el PP hasta el final. La Fiscalía ha secundado nuevamente las posiciones del Partido Popular este viernes, en el juicio por el que está acusado de destruir pruebas sobre su caja B, supuestamente almacenadas en los ordenadores de Luis Bárcenas.

La fiscal Carmen Luciáñez ha recurrido al Código Penal, en concreto al artículo 264, sobre el delito de daños informáticos por el que está acusado el PP, para afirmar que los datos que almacenaban los equipos, según el extesorero, no eran de su propiedad, pese a que fuese quien los elaboró, sino del PP. En este punto, la fiscal entraba en el terreno de las suposiciones para afirmar que, de existir esta contabilidad, ya acreditada por la Audiencia Nacional en su sentencia sobre Gürtel, sería propiedad del PP. "Si partimos de la base de que el PP destruyó su contabilidad B, esa información no le es ajena", afirmaba.

El tipo delictivo, incidía, requiere que la información fuera ajena, algo que no se daría en este caso. "El que por cualquier medio, sin autorización y de manera grave borrase, dañase, deteriorase, alterase, suprimiese o hiciese inaccesibles datos informáticos, programas informáticos o documentos electrónicos ajenos, cuando el resultado producido fuera grave, será castigado con la pena de prisión de seis meses a tres años", reza el Código Penal.

Seguidamente, aludiendo también a otros documentos de Bárcenas -que entregó una copia de estos archivos a la Audiencia Nacional, en julio de 2013-, esta información "era del PP, y por tanto su destrucción no colma el tipo penal recogido en el artículo 264", argumentaba.

