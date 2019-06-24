La Fiscalía insiste en que Puigdemont no está protegido por la inmunidad parlamentaria pese a ser elegido eurodiputado

La Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo ha vuelto a insistir en un informe presentado este lunes ante el instructor del caso del procés en el Tribunal Supremo, Pablo Llarena, en que el expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont no está actualmente protegido por la inmunidad parlamentaria aunque resultara electo en las últimas elecciones al Parlamento Europeo.
En su escrito, el Ministerio Público informa en contra del recurso de reforma que el líder independentista huido ha presentado para pedir al magistrado que reconsidere su decisión de no levantar la orden de detención que pesa sobre él en el caso de que regrese a España.
Puigdemont se dirigió a Llarena la semana pasada con la intención de que dejara sin efecto dicha orden para poder realizar los trámites necesarios ante la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) que le permitan tomar posesión de su escaño en Estraburgo el próximo 2 de julio.
[Habrá ampliación]
