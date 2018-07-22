El nuevo fiscal coordinador para los crímenes de ETA, Marcelo Azcárraga, ha impulsado una investigación de 20 atentados terroristas sin resolver. Además, ultima la reunión para septiembre con todas las asociaciones de víctimas, a las que se expondrá la "filosofía de trabajo" que se está llevando a cabo con el objetivo inicial de crear una base de datos de este tipo de crímenes.
Azcárraga ha declarado que comparte el interés de las asociaciones de esclarecer los más de 300 atentados de ETA sin autor conocido. "Yo no quiero hablar de número porque para mí las personas no son números. Pero sí habrá una base de datos en la que en la primera columna figurará el nombre de la víctima; ese será el hilo del ovillo que nos llevará al procedimiento".
"Se va a intentar esclarecer los atentados con independencia de su posible prescripción, creo que esto es lo más importante", ha defendido Azcárraga, que se remite al trabajo previo realizado por sus compañeros fiscales, entre ellos Javier Zaragoza, para ahora intentar potenciar las investigaciones de crímenes de ETA. Para ello quiere utilizar las herramientas más novedosas y revisar el 'archivo de ETA' entregado por Francia, contando para ello con la colaboración de las unidades ya creadas de expertos de la Policía Nacional y la Guardia Civil.
El fiscal ha explicado que se trabaja a partir de un escrito de la Oficina de Víctimas con diferentes atentados que no habían sido judicializados en la Audiencia Nacional, quedando archivados en juzgados territoriales. "Era una lista con 21 procedimientos, ocho de ellos purgados en sus juzgados correspondientes; con los informes policiales vemos que todos excepto uno son terroristas, el 90% de ellos de ETA, y algún otro de los Comandos Autónomos Anticapitalistas o del Batallón Vasco Español".
