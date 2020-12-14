madrid
La Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo ha enviado sendas comisiones rogatorias a Reino Unido y a México para comprobar si las cantidades declaradas por el rey emérito Juan Carlos I en su reciente regularización fiscal se ajusta a la realidad,, informa El Periódico de Catalunya. La semana pasada la Fiscalía ya anunció que pese a esta regularización seguiría investigando al rey emérito para comprobar la "espontaneidad, veracidad y completitud, en el marco de una investigación más amplia".
Dicho y hecho: el objetivo de dichas diligencias es encontrar el origen del dinero que gastaron el emérito y algunos de sus familiares a través de las tarjetas opacas y que ha obligado a Juan Carlos I a efectuar una regularización fiscal de 678.000 euros. El emérito recibió supuestamente ese dinero del empresario mexicano Allen Sanginés-Krause. El empresario mexicano ya descartó en su declaración presentar sus dádivas como un préstamo personal entre amigos sin fecha de devolución.
También es importante la información que proporcione Reino Unido para certificar si las cantidades declaradas por el emérito en su regularización son correctas o si por el contrario se dejo algo en el bolsillo. En Reino Unido fue donde el rey recibió el dinero.
La Fiscalía del Supremo también debe valorar si la regularización fiscal del emérito es suficiente para no acusarle de delito fiscal, algo que quizás el emérito no puede evitar después de que el viernes se conociera que la Fiscalía informó en noviembre a Juan Carlos I de que estaba siendo investigado: esa comunicación puede evitar que la regularización exima de toda responsabilidad penal al monarca, ya que el artículo 305.4 del Código Penal señala que el pago debe hacerse "antes de que el Ministerio Fiscal o el juez de instrucción realicen actuaciones que le permitan tener conocimiento formal de la iniciación de diligencias".
