La Fiscalía de Lleida se opone al nuevo confinamiento decretado por la Generalitat

Actualizado:
La Fiscalía Provincial de Lleida se ha opuesto a que la justicia ratifique la decisión la Generalitat de que, por el rebrote de coronavirus en la comarca del Segrià, se prohíba desde este lunes toda salida y entrada a Lleida ciudad, Alcarràs, Aitona, Seròs, Soses, La Granja d'Escarp, Massalcoreig, Torres de Segre y las entidades municipales descentralizadas de Sucs y Raimat.
El fiscal jefe de la Audiencia de Lleida, Juan F. Bone, afirma en un escrito dirigido al Juzgado de Instrucción 1, y recogido por Europa Press, que "es una competencia estatal y se ejerce, además, con la garantía de la intervención del Congreso".
En todo caso, el Presidente de la Generalidad, de acuerdo con el art 5º de la Ley Orgánica 4/1981, de 1 de junio, de los estados de alarma, excepción y sitio, 'podrá solicitar del Gobierno la declaración de estado de alarma", alega.
