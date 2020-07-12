Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía de Lleida se opone al nuevo confinamiento decretado por la Generalitat

Público
Público

La Fiscalía de Lleida se opone al nuevo confinamiento decretado por la Generalitat

El fiscal jefe de la Audiencia de Lleida afirma en un escrito dirigido al Juzgado de Instrucción 1 que "es una competencia estatal y se ejerce, además, con la garantía de la intervención del Congreso".

08/07/2020.- Vista del hospital de campaña montado en el recinto del hospital Arnau de Vilanova de Lleida, capital de la comarca del Segriá. / EFE - RAMÓN GABRIEL
Imagen de un hospital de campaña.

Actualizado:

europa press

La Fiscalía Provincial de Lleida se ha opuesto a que la justicia ratifique la decisión la Generalitat de que, por el rebrote de coronavirus en la comarca del Segrià, se prohíba desde este lunes toda salida y entrada a Lleida ciudad, Alcarràs, Aitona, Seròs, Soses, La Granja d'Escarp, Massalcoreig, Torres de Segre y las entidades municipales descentralizadas de Sucs y Raimat.

El fiscal jefe de la Audiencia de Lleida, Juan F. Bone, afirma en un escrito dirigido al Juzgado de Instrucción 1, y recogido por Europa Press, que "es una competencia estatal y se ejerce, además, con la garantía de la intervención del Congreso".

En todo caso, el Presidente de la Generalidad, de acuerdo con el art 5º de la Ley Orgánica 4/1981, de 1 de junio, de los estados de alarma, excepción y sitio, 'podrá solicitar del Gobierno la declaración de estado de alarma", alega.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público