Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

La Fiscalía opta por mantener preso a Zaplana mientras sigue investigando

Según fuentes de la investigación, cuando se den por satisfechas las comisiones rogatorias formuladas a otros países para investigar su patrimonio quizá se pueda modificar la posición de la Fiscalía respecto a la prisión provisional.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El expresidente de la Generalitat Valenciana, Eduardo Zaplana.- EFE

El expresidente de la Generalitat Valenciana, Eduardo Zaplana.- EFE

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción no modificará su posición respecto a la prisión provisional para el expresidente de la Generalitat Valenciana y exministro Eduardo Zaplana al menos hasta concluir las diligencias de la investigación que está desarrollando y mientras el recluso se encuentre ingresado en un hospital.

Según han informado fuentes de la investigación, el ministerio público mantendrá su oposición a la petición de libertad que formuló la defensa de Zaplana el pasado 28 de diciembre por quinta vez, en la que alegaba que no existe riesgo de fuga debido a sus problemas de salud.

Las mismas fuentes han apuntado que cuando se den por satisfechas las comisiones rogatorias formuladas a otros países para investigar el patrimonio de Zaplana, que no han concluido, quizá se pueda modificar la posición de la Fiscalía respecto a la prisión provisional, tanto del exministro como de los otros dos detenidos en el marco de la misma causa.

Además de Zaplana, cumplen también siete meses en prisión provisional el abogado y asesor fiscal Francisco Grau y el exdirectivo del parque temático Terra Mítica Joaquín Barceló.

En la causa figuran como investigados el ex director general de la Policía y expresidente de Les Corts Juan Cotino; la esposa de Zaplana, Rosa Barceló, y la secretaria personal del expresident, Mitsuko Henríquez.

En prisión en Picassent desde hace más de siete meses por su supuesta implicación en delitos de cohecho, blanqueo de capitales, malversación y prevaricación, el también expresidente del PPCV y exdirectivo de Telefónica, de 62 años, fue trasladado el pasado 18 de diciembre al Hospital La Fe de Valencia, donde ha sido sometido a varias pruebas médicas.

Zaplana, enfermo de leucemia y trasplantado de médula en 2015, ha experimentado recientemente un deterioro físico que ha "alarmado" a quienes le atienden, según explicaron a Efe fuentes de su defensa.

Se trata de un empeoramiento propiciado por la enfermedad conocida como "injerto contra huésped" (EICH), una complicación que se puede producir cuando un sistema inmunitario trasplantado ataca a los órganos y tejidos del paciente que lo recibe (el huésped).

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad