El teniente fiscal del Supremo, Luis Navajas, ha remitido un informe sobre las veinte querellas interpuestas contra los miembros del Ejecutivo pidiendo que no se admitan a trámite.

El presidente del gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (c) junto con la vicepresidenta primera, Carmen Calvo (2i) y los vicepresidentes Nadia Calviño (i), Pablo Iglesias (2d) y Teresa Ribera (d) durante un Consejo de Ministros. /EFE
MADRID

EFE

La Fiscalía General del Estado ha pedido al Tribunal Supremo que no admita a trámite las más de veinte querellas que se han ido interponiendo a lo largo del estado de alarma contra miembros del Gobierno por la gestión de la pandemia del coronavirus.

En una nota informativa de este lunes, el Ministerio Público explica que el teniente fiscal del Supremo, Luis Navajas, ha remitido un informe sobre las veinte querellas interpuestas contra los miembros del Ejecutivo, sin pronunciarse aún sobre la treintena de denuncias que quedan pendientes de informar.

Sin entrar en detalles ni abordar los motivos de la decisión, la Fiscalía se limita a reseñar que "en cuanto al fondo y contenido de las querellas presentadas hasta la fecha", el informe "solicita su inadmisión".

(Habrá ampliación)

