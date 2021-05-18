Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía pide que se inadmita el recurso de Canarias sobre el cierre perimetral por falta de justificación

La Fiscalía pide que se inadmita el recurso de Canarias sobre el cierre perimetral por falta de justificación

El planteamiento en contrario al seguido en el caso del pueblo granadino de Montefrío, en el que el Ministerio Público cree que el cierre perimetral es una medida idónea para combatir la pandemia.

Imagen de archivo del presidente de Canarias, Ángel Víctor Torres. Elvira Urquijo / EFE

La Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo pide que el recurso del Gobierno canario por el rechazo del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias de la medida del cierre perimetral en fases 3 y 4 de alerta sanitaria sea inadmitido por no justificar la medida. Da la razón al  TSJ  al considerar que el cierre de las islas no ha sido correctamente justificado por el Gobierno autonómico. 

En su recurso de casación, el Gobierno de Canarias pretende que el Supremo fije como criterio jurisprudencial que "en situaciones excepcionales, como es el caso de una pandemia de dimensión mundial, el juicio de proporcionalidad sobre medidas de la autoridad sanitaria precisadas de ratificación judicial, no puede abstraerse de la realidad que ha obligado a la adopción de las medidas, y resolver como si se estuviera en situación de absoluta normalidad".  

El escrito de la Fiscalía advierte de que la afirmación por parte del Gobierno canario de que "la resolución que se impugna afecta a un gran número de situaciones" aparece "huérfana de toda concreción, pues el recurrente no aclara si se refiere a que la medida sanitaria cuestionada afecta a la potencial movilidad de todos sus posibles destinatarios, o apunta más bien a que este tipo de medida puede extenderse a otros casos, es decir, a otras decisiones de las autoridades administrativas y del Poder Judicial". 

Esta postura de la Fiscalía es absolutamente distinta a la que este lunes señaló en relación al recurso de la Junta de Andalucía, sobre el cierre perimetral del pueblo granadino de Montefrío. En este caso, el Ministerio Fiscal ha pedido al Supremo que anule el auto del tribunal andaluz, que resolvió sin escuchar antes al fiscal, al considerar el cierre una "medida necesaria e idónea al objetivo sanitario perseguido por las autoridades".

