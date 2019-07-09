Público
La Fiscalía pide inhabilitar a Torra un año y ocho meses por mantener lazos amarillos

En su escrito de acusación, el Ministerio Público pide abrir juicio oral al presidente ante la Sala Civil y Penal del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC), que ha instruido el caso, y condenarle por un presunto delito de desobediencia del artículo 410 del Código Penal, además de proponer multarle con 30.000 euros.

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra atiende a los medios tras la reunión en el centro de control donde se coordinan las tareas para sofocar el fuego. EFE/Alejandro García

La Fiscalía Superior de Cataluña ha pedido condenar a una inhabilitación de un año y ocho meses al presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, por un presunto delito de desobediencia a la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) al no ordenar la retirada de lazos amarillos y 'estelades' de los edificios de la Generalitat en periodo electoral.

En su escrito de acusación, la Fiscalía pide abrir juicio oral al presidente ante la Sala Civil y Penal del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC), que ha instruido el caso, y condenarle por un presunto delito de desobediencia del artículo 410 del Código Penal, además de proponer multarle con 30.000 euros.

El Ministerio Público pide inhabilitarle durante este periodo para el ejercicio de cargos públicos electivos de ámbito local, autonómico, estatal o europeo, así como para el ejercicio de funciones de gobierno en estos ámbitos, lo que conlleva la privación definitiva de estos cargos y honores durante el tiempo de condena y la imposibilidad de obtenerlos en este tiempo.

