Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía pide que se investiguen las cuentas de Podemos sólo por sus contratos con la sociedad Neurona

Público
Público

La Fiscalía pide que se investiguen las cuentas de Podemos sólo por sus contratos con la sociedad Neurona

El Ministerio Público descarta estudiar el resto de denuncias del exabogado del partido José Manuel Calvente sobre sobresueldos y financiación irregular al considerarlas "rumores, sospechas o suspicacias"

El secretario general de Podemos y vicepresidente del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias. - EFE
El secretario general de Podemos y vicepresidente del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias. - EFE

madrid

efe | público

La Fiscalía de Madrid aprecia "indicios racionales" de un posible delito en el contrato que Podemos suscribió con la empresa Neurona Consulting para las elecciones del 28 de abril, y ha pedido al juzgado de instrucción 42 de la capital que investigue a la formación sólo por estos hechos.

De esta forma, el ministerio público pide al juez que únicamente siga adelante con la parte de la investigación referida al mencionado contrato, al que aludió también el Tribunal de Cuentas en un reciente informe, según informa la Fiscalía Provincial en un comunicado. 

Respecto a las otras cuestiones denunciadas por el exabogado del partido José Manuel Calvente, entre ellas la existencia de una supuesta caja B y el pago de sobresueldos a altos cargos del partido, que dieron origen a la apertura de la causa, el fiscal considera que algunas son "rumores, sospechas o suspicacias" mientras que para el resto no existen indicios que demuestren la existencia de hechos delictivos.

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público