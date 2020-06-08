Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía pide a la jueza que archive la causa contra el delegado del Gobierno en Madrid por la manifestación del 8M

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

8M La Fiscalía pide a la jueza que archive la causa contra el delegado del Gobierno en Madrid por la manifestación del 8M

"Pretender que el investigado conocía que con una actuación diferente a la realizada habría podido evitar la muerte de miles de personas y el contagio exponencial de la enfermedad resulta prácticamente inverosímil", señala el Ministerio Público.

Pancartas en la manifestación del 8M en Madrid.- JAIRO VARGAS
Pancartas en la manifestación del 8M en Madrid.- JAIRO VARGAS

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

La Fiscalía Provincial de Madrid ha solicitado a la jueza que archive la investigación que tiene abierta contra el delegado del Gobierno en Madrid, José Manuel Franco, por la autorización de manifestaciones en los primeros días de marzo y, en concreto, la del 8M.

La Fiscalía hace un recorrido por los diferentes informes y recomendaciones publicados antes del 8 de marzo y concluye que en ese escenario nacional e internacional "pretender que el investigado conocía que con una actuación diferente a la realizada (para la que, como hemos dicho, no estaba obligado ni legitimado) habría podido evitar la muerte de miles de personas y el contagio exponencial de la enfermedad resulta prácticamente inverosímil".

Es la primera vez que la Fiscalía se pronuncia en esta causa y lo hace para pedir a la titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 51 de Madrid, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, que revoque el auto por el que decidió investigar a Franco y que archive el procedimiento.

Franco está citado a declarar el miércoles 10 por un delito de prevaricación administrativa, pero la Fiscalía objeta que no se dan las circunstancias para acusarle de ese delito, ni por acción ni por omisión, entre otras razones porque el delegado del Gobierno no tiene competencias en materia sanitaria ni de salud pública.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público