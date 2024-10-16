Newsletters

Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía pide que el Supremo investigue a Ábalos por el 'caso Koldo'

Público
Público

La Fiscalía pide que el Supremo investigue a Ábalos por el 'caso Koldo'

Urgente

Madrid

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción considera que existen indicios de delito contra el exministro de Transportes José Luis Ábalos por su presunta intervención en el denominado caso Koldo, y ha pedido al juez que se dirija al Tribunal Supremo para poder investigarle, al estar aforado.

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Te ha resultado interesante esta noticia?

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público