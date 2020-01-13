El presidente del Partido Popular (PP), Pablo Casado, ha anunciado este lunes que recurrirán el próximo nombramiento de la exministra de Justicia Dolores Delgado como nueva fiscal general del Estado. Los populares argumentan que dicha propuesta vulnera el estatuto orgánico que consagra la independencia del máximo responsable de este órgano.
En su intervención en la Junta Directiva del PP, ha señalado que el nombramiento de Delgado "ataca la separación de poderes y la independencia de este órgano". Además, ha cuestionado al nuevo presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, asegurando que "podría tener cierto pudor a la hora de politizar el Estado de derecho, es de extrema gravedad", ha añadido.
El Consejo de Ministros aprobará este martes en su primera reunión la propuesta de Dolores Delgado como nueva fiscal general del Estado en sustitución de María José Segarra, que ocupaba el cargo desde junio de 2018, han confirmado fuentes del Gobierno.
"La ministra 23. ¿Qué dirían de nosotros si hubiéramos propuesto a Alberto Ruiz Gallardón como fiscal general del Estado?", se ha preguntado Casado, para recordar las palabras que en su día pronunció el propio Pedro Sánchez en una entrevista radiofónica admitiendo que la Fiscalía General del Estado "depende del Gobierno".
