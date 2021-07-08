La Fiscalía rebaja la petición de condena para los dos 'mossos' que acompañaban a Puigdemont cuando fue detenido

madridActualizado:
El juicio contra Carlos de Pedro y Xavier Goicoetxea, los dos mossos que acompañaban a Carles Puigdemont cuando éste fue detenido en Alemania en marzo de 2018, ha quedado visto para sentencia este jueves, en la Audiencia Nacional, con la rebaja por parte de la Fiscalía de la petición de prisión por un presunto delito de encubrimiento. Así, el fiscal rebaja de tres años de prisión a dieciocho meses de cárcel y de inhabilitación especial para empleo público.
Los acusados fueron procesados en febrero de 2020 por el Juzgado Central de Instrucción Número 6 al considerar que con su actuación perseguían que Puigdemont no fuese detenido después de que se reactivara la orden europea de detención y entrega emitida por el Tribunal Supremo, el 23 de marzo de 2018, en su contra en el marco de la investigación del 'procés'. Sin embargo, los acusados han negado que el propósito de ir a recoger a Puigdemont fuera evitar su detención. Al contrario. "El objetivo era llevarlo lo antes posible ante la Fiscalía belga, al haberse activado la euroorden", dijo Carlos de Pedro.
Goicoechea y De Pedro llegaron a Waterloo, en Bélgica, el 19 de marzo de 2018, cuando disfrutaban de unos días libres, según han ratificado en el juicio. En aquella localidad se había establecido Puigdemont después de salir de España tras la declaración unilateral de independencia (DUI) del 27 de octubre de 2017. Su misión en la casa del expresidente catalán fue "limpiar, montar muebles, ir de compras", según los mossos. "Llevar el día a día de la casa", matizó Goikoetxea. Ambos negaron haber actuado como escoltas del expresident.
