Charla ETA La Fiscalía rechaza prohibir la charla de dos expresos de ETA y pide vigilarla

Considera que el mero hecho de invitarles no es constitutivo de delito alguno, mientras que Vox ha denunciado que su celebración supone delitos de enaltecimiento del terrorismo y odio. 

El expreso de ETA José Ramón López de Abetxuko (i) y el abogado de la izquierda abertzale Txema Matanzas, durante la charla que han ofrecido este martes en el aulario de la Universidad del País Vasco en Vitoria. EFE

La Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional ha rechazado la petición de Vox de prohibir la charla organizada por Sare de los expresos etarras Ramón López de Abetxuko y Txema Matanzas en la Universidad del País Vasco en Vitoria al entender que el mero hecho de invitarles no es constitutivo de delito alguno.

Lo que sí ha acordado la Fiscalía es pedir a las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad del Estado que vigilen el acto por si durante la charla se cometiera algún delito de enaltecimiento del terrorismo o de humillación a las víctimas, según fuentes jurídicas.

La Fiscalía considera que este acto no se puede prohibir en sí mismo porque a priori no se puede predecir que lo que los dos expresos vayan a hacer o decir sea constitutivo de delito.

Vox denunció este lunes ante la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional la celebración de esta charla, convocada este mediodía en la Universidad del País Vasco en Vitoria bajo el título "Larriki gaixo dauden presoak etxera!" (Los presos gravemente enfermos a casa), al considerar que un espacio público "no puede ser utilizado para dar voz a asesinos".

Según informó este partido a través de un comunicado, la celebración de esta conferencia supondría sendos delitos de enaltecimiento del terrorismo y odio, la "humillación a las víctimas", que contempla el artículo 578 Y 570 del Código Penal, y vulneraría la Ley 29/2011 de Reconocimiento y Protección Integral a las Víctimas del Terrorismo.

"Un espacio público -continúa el comunicado- no puede ser utilizado para dar voz a asesinos, especialmente si el público es joven. La celebración de dicha charla tiene como objetivo intoxicar a los jóvenes de nuestra sociedad con un ideario radical y violento". 

