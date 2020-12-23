Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía suiza cifra en 82 millones de euros los negocios conjuntos del rey emérito y Corinna Larsen

La fortuna oculta de Juan Carlos I La Fiscalía suiza cifra en 82 millones de euros los negocios conjuntos del rey emérito  y Corinna Larsen

El fiscal suizo Yves Bertossa, que investiga las cuentas del rey emérito, cree que esos ingresos que compartieron el emérito y su amante proceden de Kuwait, Bahrein, Arabia Saudí, México y Marruecos, según consta en la documentación que remitida por Bertossa a la Audiencia Nacional.

El fiscal suizo Yves Bertossa, que investiga las cuentas del rey emérito, cree que esos ingresos que compartieron el emérito y su amante proceden de Kuwait, Bahrein, Arabia Saudí, México y Marruecos, según consta en la documentación que remitida por Bertossa a la Audiencia Nacional.

Parte de esos 82 millones llegaron a cuentas bancarias vinculadas al emérito a través de fundaciones o fueron derivados a cuentas de Corinna Larsen a través de empresas pantalla.

Así, la antigua amante del rey emérito cobró directamente 4,1 millones de euros por unos supuestos trabajos en Kuwait y unos terrenos valorados en 1,6 millones de euros por una donación del rey de Marruecos, además de otras transferencias.

La investigación del fiscal Yves Bertossa también hace referencia al dinero que Juan Carlos I recibió en 2008 de Arabia Saudí, cuando aún era jefe del Estado. 64,8 millones de euros terminaron cuatro años después en las cuentas de Corinna Larsen. En 2008, tras recibir casi 100 millones de euros de la casa real de Arabia Saudi, Juan Carlos I, según el relato de La Vanguardia, "habría contactado con Dante Canónica y Arturo Fassana para que construyeran una estructura con el fin de recibir una donación del anterior Rey de Arabia Saudí".

A todo ello hay que añadir que con parte de ese dinero la fundación Zagatka, una fundación del primo del rey, Álvaro de Orleans, pero cuyo beneficiario era el rey emérito, se pagaron numerosos viajes por valor de más de tres millones de euros realizados por Juan Carlos I y Corinna Larsen.

