La Fiscalía vuelve a pedir prisión para los 4 CDR cuyos autos fueron anulados

La Audiencia Nacional ha repetido este miércoles la vistilla de los cuatro imputados por terrorismo. 

Sede de la Audiencia Nacional. Europa Press

La Fiscalía ha vuelto a pedir este miércoles prisión para los cuatro miembros de los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR) cuyos autos de prisión dictados el 26 de septiembre fueron anulados ayer por la Audiencia Nacional porque no se les proporcionó información esencial para su defensa en la causa que entonces estaba secreta.

Ante esta decisión de la sección segunda de lo Penal, el juez del caso, Manuel García Castellón, se ha visto obligado a repetir las correspondientes vistillas del artículo 505 de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal para estas cuatro personas: Guillem Xavier Duch, Eduardo Garzón, Xavier Buigas y Alexis Codina.

Según han informado a Efe fuentes jurídicas, el teniente fiscal Miguel Ángel Carballo ha vuelto a pedir su ingreso en prisión preventiva por delitos de terrorismo aportando más detalles de los que en su día ofreció para pedir al juez esta medida cautelar, teniendo en cuenta además que recientemente se levantó parcialmente el secreto de esta causa.

Una vez solventado el defecto de no haber recibido información esencial para su defensa cuando se decretó su prisión en septiembre, según concluyó la sección segunda, todo indica que el juez instructor volverá a dictar los correspondientes autos de prisión, con lo que su situación seguirá siendo la misma.

