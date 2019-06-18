Público
Florentino Pérez El rifirrafe de Florentino Pérez y una diputada de la CUP por el proyecto Castor

El presidente de ACS compareció en la comisión de investigación sobre el almacén de gas Castor. Allí protagonizó un momento de tensión con María Sirvent cuando ésta afirmó que su empresa aparecía en los papeles de Bárcenas.

El presidente de ACS, Florentino Perez, en la comisión de investigación sobre el almacén de gas Castor./ EFE

El presidente de ACS y del Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, compareció este lunes como testigo en la comisión de investigación del Parlamento catalán sobre el almacén de gas Castor. Allí se vivieron varios momentos de tensión, especialmente uno protagonizado por el empresario y la diputada de la CUP María Sirvent

La anticapitalista le tachó de ser un "emprendedor de codicia sin límites" y le dijo que su empresa aparecía en los papeles de Bárcenas. "El nombre de ACS apareció en los papeles del extesorero del PP como una de las principales fuentes de financiamiento ilegal del Partido Popular", aseveró Sirvent (minuto 10.00) . Una declaración ante la que Pérez, pese a no corresponderle el turno de intervención, quiso responder: "Eso no es verdad, usted dice cosas que no son verdad".

"Es mi turno, usted tiene el suyo", le decía la diputada mientras Pérez le apartaba la mano al presidente de la comisión, Ferran Civit, que le apagó el micrófono. Pero Pérez lo volvió a encender y ambos forcejearon. "No tiene la palabra", le recriminó Civit. "No he conocido en mi vida al señor Bárcenas", insistió el empresario. 

Pérez invitó al palco del Bernabéu a Sirvent y, al final de la comparecencia, Sirvent le regaló un libro sobre el proyecto Castor.

