Los países europeos del G-7 quieren incluir a la ministra de Economía en funciones, Nadia Calviño, en la lista de candidatos a suceder a Christine Lagarde como directora gerente del Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI), según ha confirmado este miércoles el propio Gobierno español.
El Gobierno considera una "buenísima noticia para España" que Calviño sea considerada entre el reducido número de personas que podría dirigir uno de los principales organismos financieros internacionales.
"Es un honor para este Gobierno que la valía y la competencia de sus integrantes sea reconocida a nivel internacional", han añadido fuentes de Moncloa.
El Ejecutivo agradece a los países europeos integrantes del G-7 que hayan sugerido el nombre de Calviño y recalca la importancia de mantener la unidad de acción entre los socios de la Unión Europea (UE).
"Nos llega de orgullo que Nadia Calviño haya sido incluida en este grupo de candidatos, convirtiéndose en exponente de las políticas de igualdad de género que este Gobierno está impulsado bajo la Presidencia de Pedro Sánchez", han destacado fuentes de Moncloa.
Desde Moncloa subrayan que el Gobierno siempre ha apoyado que la dirección del FMI recaiga en una mujer europea de reconocido prestigio.
Calviño reconoció esta mañana, en una entrevista en la Cadena Ser, que había tratado su posible candidatura a la dirección del FMI con el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.
Según la titular de Economía en funciones, Sánchez apoyaría "por supuesto a cualquier ministro que pudiera tener cualquier posibilidad de un cargo así de importante".
Christine Lagarde presentó ayer, martes, su renuncia al cargo de directora gerente del FMI, que será efectiva el 12 de septiembre.
La semana pasada, los ministros de Economía de la UE formalizaron la candidatura de Lagarde a la presidencia del Banco Central Europeo (BCE).
