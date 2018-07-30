Público
Huelga de Taxis Fomento destituye al director de Transporte por recurrir la ley anti Uber de Colau

La normativa de Colau restringía la actividad de los vehículos con licencias VTC. Fomento presentó un recurso contra la medida municipal. Pero ahora, el Gobierno ha cambiado su estrategia por las presiones recibidas de Podemos y del PSC

Imagen de archivo de José Luis Ábalos/EFE

El sector del taxi se reunirá este lunes con José Luis Ábalos en el Ministerio de Fomento con el objetivo de solucionar el conflicto por las licencias VTC (alquiler de vehículos con conductor). La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, fue pionera en limitar los vehículos de Uber y Cabify en el Área Metropolitana de Barcelona con un reglamento que exigía una licencia municipal adicional a los vehículos.

Tras la aprobación del reglamento, el Ministerio de Fomento —ya con el Gobierno socialista— presentó un recurso contra la ordenanza municipal. La iniciativa estuvo promovida por el director general de Transporte Terrestre, Joaquín del Moral Salcedo, que ahora ha sido cesado.

Desde hace 10 días, Fomento ha dado un giro en su estrategia. Retiró la petición de cautelares y dejó sola a la Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia en la defensa del sector. Según El Confidencial la maniobra del Gobierno se debe a las presiones de Podemos y del PSC, que respaldó la norma en la votación.

Este cambio se ha saldado con el cese del número cuatro del ministerio, el director general de Transportes Terrestres al negarse a retirar el recurso. "Se ha disfrazado como una dimisión, pero no. Es un cese" aseguran las fuentes consultadas por el medio. 

