El ministro de Fomento en funciones y secretario de organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, aseguró este martes, en relación a que el debate para la investidura de Pedro Sánchez haya sido convocado para los días 4, 5 y 7 de enero, que "el que quiera vacaciones puede dedicarse a otras actividades".
En declaraciones a los medios en Valencia, donde se encuentra con motivo de la finalización de la concesión de la AP-7, Ábalos recordó que la intención inicial de su partido era que la investidura tuviera lugar a mediados de diciembre y que España lleva más de diez meses en funciones por lo que "no se puede estar en esta situación de provisionalidad sin poder afrontar situaciones importantes y acometer las urgencias que tiene la población".
Así, indicó que "los representantes políticos no tenemos ese privilegio ni de vacaciones ni de días festivos y si hay que estar un 31 aquí se está, y si hay que estar cualquier otro día, se está".
"Yo no recuerdo haber cogido más de una semana de vacaciones en todo el año", añadió al respecto, para concluir afirmando que "lo importante es la función que desempeñamos; esta es una función libre y voluntaria y el que quiera vacaciones puede dedicarse a otras actividades".
