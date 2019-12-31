La portavoz de JxCat, Laura Borràs, ha avisado de que su partido "no se siente vinculado" al acuerdo que han sellado ERC y PSOE para abrir una mesa de negociación entre gobiernos para encauzar el conflicto catalán: "Este supuesto acuerdo que no conocemos no compromete a la mitad del Govern", ha dicho.

"Hemos conocido este acuerdo que se nos anuncia cuando ya está cerrado, quizás lo hemos conocido incluso más tarde que los dos grupos que están en la oposición del gobierno de Cataluña. No me parece ni una muestra de lealtad ni de respeto ni hacia el Govern ni hacia el presidente de la Generalitat", ha dicho en rueda de prensa.

Borràs no ha descartado que una eventual abstención de los republicanos para facilitar la investidura del candidato socialista, Pedro Sánchez, pueda tener consecuencias en la coalición que gobierna la Generalitat, formada por ERC y JxCat, pero ha pedido esperar a conocer el "alcance" de lo acordado.

La portavoz de JxCat en el Congreso mostró también su "perplejidad" ante el acuerdo de ERC y el PSOE para investir al líder socialista, cuando el programa de gobierno entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos habla de promover 'una España fuerte y cohesionada'.

Lo ha definido como un pacto entre partidos, y ha dicho que la unidad del independentismo debió practicarse antes, ya que "apelarla después es pedir una adhesión incondicional a un marco que ya se ha cerrado".

