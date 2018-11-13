El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado hoy que el Gobierno ha iniciado el desarrollo de cursos de especialización de Formación Profesional (FP) con "contenidos asociados a la industria 4.0", y que incluirán formación en áreas como la ciberseguridad, la robótica, el 'big data' y el análisis de datos, la fabricación 3D o la realidad ampliada y la realidad virtual. Según el presidente, esta renovación afectará a doce titulaciones de FP.
"Ha llegado la hora de que, de una vez por todas, la FP cuente con todo el apoyo del Gobierno de España", ha proclamado Sánchez, calificando esta etapa formativa como "un motor de futuro y progreso" que supone una "prioridad" para su Ejecutivo para "fortalecer el sistema productivo" con "talento cualificado y empleabilidad de calidad", también para consolidar un "modelo de crecimiento sostenible y sostenido capaz de crear empresas con empleos y suelos dignos", según el presidente del Gobierno.
"Apostamos por la FP en el marco de una política de Estado con tres objetivos: incrementar la productividad, la competitividad y la innovación ante una globalización exigente, contribuir a la empleabilidad con una lógica de aprendizaje permanente, y activar el ascensor social que se había quedado bloqueado en los últimos años", ha expuesto Sánchez.
Sánchez ha inaugurado el encuentro '+Futuro +Progreso = +FP. La educación que desarrolla el talento', que se celebra este martes en el Auditorio del Museo Nacional del Prado de Madrid, y al que asistirán más de 400 personas del mundo educativo y empresarial a lo largo de la jornada. Por parte del Gobierno también han acudido la ministra de Educación y Formación Profesional, Isabel Celaá, y la de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, Magdalena Valerio, que intervendrán en el acto.
