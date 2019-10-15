La sección segunda de la Audiencia Provincial de Valencia ha revocado parcialmente el archivo provisional de la causa referida a la organización de los grandes premios de Fórmula 1 en Valencia entre 2008 y 2012 en la que solo quedaba como investigado el expresidente de la Generalitat Francisco Camps.
Según consta en un auto fechado este lunes, al que ha tenido acceso Efe, se ordena la reapertura de la causa para investigar "la indicación u orden de forma de la asunción por parte de la Generalitat de la condición de avalista" en la organización de las citadas pruebas automovilísticas a partir de julio de 2011.
Se atiende así la petición de la Abogacía de la Generalitat pero solo en lo relativo al citado aval, sin que se admita el resto de peticiones relativas a la acumulación de piezas o a la reapertura del procedimiento en relación a la exasesora del presidente Belén Reyero.
Esta causa se abrió hace prácticamente cinco años para investigar las negociaciones para la organización del Gran Premio de Europa de Fórmula 1 a través de Valmor Sport y la posterior absorción de esta sociedad por la empresa pública Circuito del Motor, si bien fue archivada el pasado mes de diciembre con el beneplácito del fiscal y la oposición de la Abogacía de la Generalitat, cuyo recurso prospera ahora parcialmente.
