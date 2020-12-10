madridActualizado:
La Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo estudiará con detalle la regularización fiscal efectuada por el rey emérito Juan Carlos I, que asciende a 678.000 euros, según informó este miércoles el despacho de abogados Javier Sánchez Junco, que le representa. El ministerio público analizará la procedencia de estos fondos y deberá comprobar si la regularización es veraz y completa, lo que podría librar al exjefe del Estado del proceso penal.
El teniente fiscal del TS, Luis Navajas, que está ahora al cargo de las diligencias de investigación, se jubila este mes y tendrá que ser sustituido. El único candidato para hacerse con el puesto es el fiscal Juan Ignacio Campos que, previsiblemente, será propuesto por la Fiscal General del Estado, Dolores Delgado.
Será él quien estudie la procedencia del dinero empleado para pagar la regularización fiscal efectuada por el rey emérito y alejar así el peligro de un proceso penal por fraude fiscal y blanqueo de capitales. Según la legislación vigente se produce delito fiscal si la cantidad defraudada supera los 120.000 euros por ejercicio.
La cantidad abonada a Hacienda está relacionada con el uso de tarjetas opacas por el rey emérito y varios familiares con cargo a cantidades recibidas del empresario mexicano Allen Sanginés-Krause entre los años 2016 y 2018, cuando Juan Carlos I ya no estaba protegido por la inmunidad que concede la Constitución al jefe del Estado.
Para que el abono de estas cantidades junto con los recargos e intereses correspondientes aleje definitivamente el peligro de una investigación penal, debe abarcar todas las cantidades defraudadas a la Hacienda pública y eso es precisamente lo que debe comprobar ahora la Fiscalía, que descarta un archivo rápido de la causa.
El objetivo de quedar exento de responsabilidad penal exige que el contribuyente que se someta a una regularización lo haga antes de que la Agencia Tributaria le comunique que ha iniciado un proceso de inspección, condición que según el despacho que representa al rey emérito se cumple en este caso. Pero, además, esa declaración debe ser veraz y completa.
