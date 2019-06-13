El profesor de Derecho Constitucional Francesc de Carreras, uno de los fundadores de Ciudadanos, acusa al presidente del partido, Albert Rivera, de "priorizar los supuestos intereses de partido a los intereses de España", y le pide que "rectifique" y busque un pacto con Pedro Sánchez para "dar estabilidad" al nuevo Gobierno.

Así lo plantea en un artículo publicado en la versión digital catalana de El País, titulado Estimat Albert, en la que recuerda el momento en que en julio de 2006, con "26 años", Rivera fue elegido "por sorpresa" presidente del naciente partido naranja.

"No entiendo que ahora nos falles, Albert, que nos falle Ciudadanos, que el joven maduro y responsable se haya convertido en un adolescente caprichoso que da un giro estratégico de 180 grados y prioriza los supuestos intereses de partido a los intereses de España", reflexiona el profesor y mentor político de Rivera.



De Carreras remarca que la suma de Cs y PSOE en el Congreso supera la mayoría absoluta, por lo que bastaría para "sostener un Gobierno coherente y estable en los próximos cuatro años, una cuestión imprescindible para afrontar un futuro complicado".

"Cs fue clave a la hora de enfrentarse al golpe de Estado en Cataluña, ahora es clave para dar estabilidad al Gobierno de España", ha añadido.

Según De Carreras, si Rivera se negara a ello iría contra toda su "trayectoria política": "Se te acusará, con razón, de que por culpa tuya lanzas el PSOE a pactar con Podemos y los nacionalistas, precisamente aquello que Cs quería impedir".

"Si rectificas, pierdes credibilidad. En los últimos meses has dicho hasta la extenuación que no pactarías nunca con los socialistas. Pero muchos votantes de tu partido, y también otros, creen que este país necesita un Gobierno sólido y si Cs contribuye a ello se olvidarán de esta desgraciada campaña", subraya.

"Estás a tiempo de rectificar. Si en 2016 acordaste con el PSOE un buen programa de gobierno, no hay motivo para que ahora no se repita esta operación. Recupera, Albert, la capacidad de liderazgo que has tenido todos estos años y afronta con valentía la adversidad. Rectifica. Muchos no quieren que a Cs solo les una un recuerdo melancólico", concluye.

Este mismo miércoles, un edil e la formación naranja en Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid), Miguel Ángel Berzal, ha dimitido como miembro del Consejo General de Cs al sentirse "estafado ideológicamente".