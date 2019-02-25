El expresidente de la Generalitat Francisco Camps ha asegurado que está "en plena forma" para afrontar una campaña electoral y "ganarla", al tiempo que ha lamentado que ahora sean "héroes" para "la izquierda" aquellas personas que en el pasado eran "villanos y estaban denostados" y en su "legítimo derecho de defensa" han cambiado su versión en sede judicial respecto a la presunta financiación irregular del PP porque buscan una negociación con Fiscalía Anticorrupción.

Camps se ha pronunciado en estos términos este lunes en una comparecencia en la comisión de Les Corts que investiga la contratación de la Generalitat con empresas vinculadas con la Operación Taula, derivada del caso Imelsa, cuya intervención ha comenzado criticando la gestión del Consell del Botànic y destacar que ya acaba "esta legislatura fracasada, y destructiva".

En su intervención, el exjefe del Consell ha asegurado "desconocer en su totalidad" la Operación Taula de la que no tiene "ni la más mínima idea de qué va" y, al ser preguntado por la Fundación Jaume II El Just, vinculada a la investigación, ha admitido que él en 1998 impulsó como conseller de Educación la creación que la fundación que se consensuó con el PSOE, pero ha remarcado que él no tuvo nada que ver con la adjudicaciones ni contrataciones porque ese no era su papel.

"Estoy súper satisfecho del trabajo que hice como presidente de la Generalitat", ha subrayado para incidir en que así se demostró con el apoyo de la ciudadanía.