La titular del Juzgado de Instrucción 17 de València ha dictado un auto por el que acuerda la apertura de juicio oral al expresidente de la Generalitat Francisco Camps y a otros ex altos cargos por la construcción del circuito de la Fórmula 1, según ha adelantado el diario Las Provincias.
Este diario informa que la resolución se produce en un momento en que el futuro de la causa es incierto. La Audiencia debe pronunciarse sobre el recurso presentado por los acusados y la fiscalía contra el auto de procesamiento. Por su parte, Anticorrupción sostiene que no hay delito de malversación y la prevaricación ha prescrito. Además, la Abogacía de la Generalitat apunta que se causó un perjuicio a las arcas de la Generalitat de aproximadamente 55 millones de euros. El auto de apertura de juicio oral no se puede recurrir.
Francisco Camps está siendo procesado por los amaños en la adjudicación de la Generalitat a la empresa de la trama Gürtel Orange Market en la edición de Fitur del año 2009. Según el auto, el magistradoj uzga a Camps por un delito de prevaricación, aunque deja la puerta abierta a una imputación más amplia ya que hasta el momento le había investigado también por fraude.
