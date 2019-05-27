Público
Francisco Correa Francisco Correa, condenado a casi siete años de cárcel por las irregularidades con Aena

El exdirector de Comunicación de la compañía, Ángel López de la Mota, ha sido condenado también a cinco años de prisión por la pieza de este caso sobre adjudicaciones presuntamente amañadas de este ente público a cambio de dádivas.

Pablo Crespo y el empresario Francisco Correa | EFE/AFP/ Javier Lizón

La Audiencia Nacional ha condenado a seis años y nueve meses de cárcel al cabecilla de la trama Gürtel, Francisco Correa, y a otros 5 años al exdirector de Comunicación de Aena Ángel López de la Mota por la pieza de este caso sobre adjudicaciones presuntamente irregulares de este ente público a cambio de dádivas.

La Audiencia también ha condenado a cinco años de prisión a José María Gavari -subordinado del exdirectivo de Aena-, y a tres años y tres meses de cárcel al contable del grupo Correa José Luis Izquierdo, todo ello por irregularidades en la adjudicación de contratos de Aena entre los años 2000 y 2002.

