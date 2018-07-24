Público
Francisco Franco El Ayuntamiento de Ferrol obligará a pagar a los Franco por las tumbas de la familia en un cementerio local

En caso de que la familia del dictador no abone esta cantidad requerida por el Consistorio, el regidor local afirma que "la concesión revertirá a titularidad municipal."

La familia Franco.- EFE

El Ayuntamiento de Ferrol sigue avanzando en el proceso de regularización de la tumba de la familia Franco-Bahamonde situada en el cementerio municipal de Catabois. El alcalde, Jorge Suárez, ha declarado este martes que lo primero que harán será "girar los recibos correspondientes", por lo que realizarán a la familia Franco "un requerimiento de pago" tal y como "contemplan las ordenanzas".

En caso de que la familia Franco no abone esta cantidad requerida por el Consistorio, el regidor local ha afirmado que "la concesión revertirá a titularidad municipal."

Jorge Suárez también ha dado a conocer que "hay otra vía" para que el consistorio pueda hacerse con la titularidad de esta tumba, que sería "revocar el acuerdo que se tomó en la comisión de gobierno de 1967".

Así, el alcalde ha reconocido que "las concesiones públicas no se pueden regalar y deben seguir los trámites administrativos perceptivos", porque esta tumba fue concedida "por su supuesta condición de hijo ilustrísimo de Ferrol", algo que el regidor local ha afirmado que "no es digno" y tampoco es "libre en una democracia mantener este tipo de privilegios".

