La Asociación para la Recuperación de la Memoria Histórica (ARMH) ha presentado una petición al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez para solicitarle que "busque otro lugar de enterramiento que sea sostenido con los fondos de la familia del dictador" y "que no pertenezca al Estado". "Pedimos que sus gastos no sean sufragados con impuestos que aportan al erario las víctimas de la dictadura", ha señalado el presidente de la ARMH a Público.

La petición de la asociación memorialista viene motivada por la publicación el sábado en el BOE del cambio de titularidad de las tumbas donde está enterrada Carmen Polo, viuda del dictador, y donde será enterrado el 10 de junio el dictador Francisco Franco.

Hasta ahora, era Patrimonio Nacional el titular de los derechos funerarios en el panteón del cementerio de Mingorrubio. Desde este sábado, no obstante, el propietario es el Estado a través del Ministerio de Hacienda y de la Dirección General del Patrimonio del Estado. La principal diferencia es que los bienes del Estado no tienen la protección jurídica de la que gozan los bienes y derechos de Patrimonio Nacional.

La ARMH considera que la exhumación de los restos de Franco del Valle de los Caídos no debe ser llevada a cabo simplemente por el hecho de que el dictador no falleciera durante la Guerra Civil y sí porque supone una "degradación democrática" el hecho de que la tumba de un dictador "que cometió y encabezó gravísimas y multitudinarias violaciones de Derechos Humanos sea sufragado con fondos del Estado".

"No se puede llevar a cabo esa forma de maltrato hacia sus víctimas porque sería impensable que las víctimas del terrorismo financiaran con sus impuestos un mausoleo o una tumba para el victimario. Por lo tanto, el traslado a un panteón de propiedad pública supone un tratamiento denigrante hacia las víctimas de la dictadura", señala la petición que ha sido enviada por la asociación presidida por Emilio Silva a la Presidencia del Gobierno.