Franco ​El Gobierno da 15 días a los Franco para decidir dónde enterrar al dictador, salvo en La Almudena

Así lo ha confirmado la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, que ha explicado en una rueda de prensa que “si no hubiera acuerdo, el lugar para la inhumación lo decidirá el Consejo de Ministros".

La tumba de Francisco Franco en la Basílica del Valle de los Caídos | EFE

El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este viernes el decreto para la exhumación de Francisco Franco del Valle de los Caídos. Para ello da a la familia 15 días para que señale un nuevo lugar de inhumación alternativo a la cripta de la catedral de La Almudena, sitio que el Gobierno excluye por motivos de seguridad y de orden público. 

Así lo ha confirmado la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, que ha explicado en una rueda de prensa que “si no hubiera acuerdo, el lugar para la inhumación lo decidirá el Consejo de Ministros". 

