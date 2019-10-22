Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Exhumación de Franco Los Franco, a la desesperada: piden de nuevo suspender la exhumación del dictador

Han solicitado una medida cautelarísima a un juzgado de lo contencioso de Madrid, que resolverá esta misma mañana. Argumentan que no hay licencia de obra, pero el Supremo dejó claro en su sentencia que el Consejo de Ministros no la necesitaba.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Imagen del Valle de los Caídos./ Reuters

Imagen del Valle de los Caídos./ Reuters

La familia de Francisco Franco ha intentado este martes un último intento para evitar la exhumacion de sus restos mortales del Valle de los Caídos. Ha solicitado al juzgado de lo Contencioso número 13 de Madrid una medida cautelarísima de suspensión porque no existe licencia de obra.

El titular del juzgado tiene previsto resolver este recurso esta misma mañana, ya que al ser una medida cautelarísima no precisa de la presencia de las partes, según confirman a Público fuentes jurídicas.

Es muy previsible que resuelva en contra de la peticion de los Franco, ya que el Supremo dejó claro en su sentencia del 30 de septiembre que el Consejo de Ministros no la necesitaba, y que la sala de lo Contencioso de este alto tribunal es el único órgano jurisdiccional competente de juzgar los actos del Gobierno, como es la exhumación adoptada en Consejo de Ministros.

El Tribunal Constitucional también rechazó el pasado 17 de octubre la paralización de la exhumación de Franco y pronunciarse sobre una medida cautelarísima de suspensión porque no ha habido violación de derechos fundamentales.

La exhumación de Franco está prevista para este jueves a las 10:30 horas ante la presencia de la Ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, como notaria mayor y 22 familiares. Sus restos mortales serán trasladados en helicóptero al cementerio de El Pardo-Mingorrubio, a un panteón público donde está también enterrada su esposa, Carmen Polo.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad