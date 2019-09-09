La exhumación del dictador del Valle de los Caídos "no vulnera los derechos de libertad religiosa, ni de intimidad personal o familiar" de los Franco, según un escrito presentado ante el Tribunal Supremo por la Abogacía del Estado, según la cadena Ser.
Defiende así la decisión del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez de trasladar los restos de Francisco Franco al cementerio de Mingorrubio, en El Pardo, pues entiende que los acuerdos recurridos por la familia "garantizan el respeto a la dignidad debida al finado".
La Abogacía del Estado subraya que no existe un derecho "a no ser removido del lugar de enterramiento" y que el nuevo emplazamiento, donde también está enterrada Carmen Polo, no presenta “problemas de seguridad”.
Descartada la cripta de la catedral de la Almudena, el Consejo de Ministros decidió que Franco sería enterrado en Mingorrubio, pero el Supremo atendió el recurso de la familia del dictador, cuyo informe desmonta con argumentos tajantes.
El escrito de la Abogacía del Estado considera el informe “parcial”, “falto de rigor” y “más un trabajo escolar que un trabajo pericial riguroso", con "terminología trasnochada”, datos obtenidos "de búsquedas de internet sencillas" y sin "fuentes de información especializadas en seguridad".
En cambio, defiende la decisión del Gobierno de inhumar los restos del dictador en El Pardo teniendo en cuenta las recomendaciones de la Delegación del Gobierno en Madrid, además de estimar que "no es arbitrario" y "resulta proporcionado" respecto a la ley de memoria histórica, informa la Ser.
