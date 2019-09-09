Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Franco La exhumación de Franco no vulnera los derechos de su familia, según la Abogacía del Estado

Defiende ante el Supremo el traslado de los restos del dictador al cementerio de Mingorrubio, en El Pardo, y critica el informe “parcial” de los familiares, que considera “falto de rigor” y “más un trabajo escolar que un trabajo pericial riguroso".

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Tumba de Franco en el Valle de los Caídos. / J. GÓMEZ

Tumba de Franco en el Valle de los Caídos. / J. GÓMEZ

La exhumación del dictador del Valle de los Caídos "no vulnera los derechos de libertad religiosa, ni de intimidad personal o familiar" de los Franco, según un escrito presentado ante el Tribunal Supremo por la Abogacía del Estado, según la cadena Ser.

Defiende así la decisión del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez de trasladar los restos de Francisco Franco al cementerio de Mingorrubio, en El Pardo, pues entiende que los acuerdos recurridos por la familia "garantizan el respeto a la dignidad debida al finado".

La Abogacía del Estado subraya que no existe un derecho "a no ser removido del lugar de enterramiento" y que el nuevo emplazamiento, donde también está enterrada Carmen Polo, no presenta “problemas de seguridad”.

Descartada la cripta de la catedral de la Almudena, el Consejo de Ministros decidió que Franco sería enterrado en Mingorrubio, pero el Supremo atendió el recurso de la familia del dictador, cuyo informe desmonta con argumentos tajantes.

El escrito de la Abogacía del Estado considera el informe “parcial”, “falto de rigor” y “más un trabajo escolar que un trabajo pericial riguroso", con "terminología trasnochada”, datos obtenidos "de búsquedas de internet sencillas" y sin "fuentes de información especializadas en seguridad".

En cambio, defiende la decisión del Gobierno de inhumar los restos del dictador en El Pardo teniendo en cuenta las recomendaciones de la Delegación del Gobierno en Madrid, además de estimar que "no es arbitrario" y "resulta proporcionado" respecto a la ley de memoria histórica, informa la Ser.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad