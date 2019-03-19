La Fundación Nacional Francisco Franco ha presentado este martes un recurso en el Tribunal Supremo contra la orden de exhumación del dictador acordada por el Consejo de Ministros del 15 de febrero, acuerdo que pide suspender cautelarmente para que el Gobierno no pueda usarlo como "bandera estrella" ante las elecciones generales del 28 de abril.
En el recurso contencioso administrativo, presentado ante la Sala Tercera del Supremo, la procuradora Lucía Sánchez Nieto argumenta que se trata de un acuerdo ajeno al procedimiento inicialmente previsto por el Gobierno y que permitía a la familia decidir el lugar donde se reinhumarán los restos de su abuelo.
Argumenta que lleva 44 años enterrado en el Valle de los Caídos sin que ningún Gobierno haya querido cambiar la situación
Pero como el Gobierno tiene inconvenientes en llevar los restos del dictador a la céntrica cripta de la catedral de La Almudena, "lo que hace es acordar algo ilegal" dando un nuevo plazo a la familia para que elija una nueva ubicación -posibilidad no contemplada en el procedimiento inicialmente previsto- por las "prisas" que tiene en exhumar al dictador para hacer de esta operación "una bandera estrella para las elecciones generales venideras".
El recurso de la Fundación también intenta argumentar que no existe interés general sino "partidista" en la exhumación con carácter urgente de Franco dado que lleva 44 años enterrado en el Valle de los Caídos sin que ningún Gobierno anterior, ni siquiera con mayoría absoluta, haya dado paso alguno por sacarlo del monumento de El Escorial.
Se trata, razona la Fundación, "de una situación perfectamente estable y consentida que dura décadas y que no está afectada por ninguna circunstancia que exija una inmediata actuación". "De no entenderse así, cualquier realidad permitiría un decreto ley, pues la urgencia vendría determinada por el simple deseo del legislador de que la modificación legal se hubiera producido con anterioridad", abunda el recurso.
La Fundación también incide en que, bajo su punto de vista, el Gobierno no puede acceder al interior de la Basílica del Valle de los Caídos sin autorización del prior de la abadía de benedictinos que custodio ese lugar.
