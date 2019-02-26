El Gobierno ha lamentado este martes el "obstruccionismo" que está practicando el "entorno" de Francisco Franco para evitar la exhumación del dictador presentando numerosas demandas judiciales, y ha admitido que estos procedimientos pueden "retrasar" la fase final del traslado de los restos.
El Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo número 3 de Madrid ha suspendido de forma provisional el informe del Ayuntamiento de San Lorenzo de El Escorial que concedía la licencia urbanística para llevar a cabo la exhumación del dictador Francisco Franco del Valle de los Caídos. Tras conocer este auto, el Gobierno ha recalcado que el expediente de exhumación de Franco sigue su curso "con absoluta normalidad".
"Estamos convencidos de que, tras haber escuchado al Ayuntamiento y sus argumentaciones, el Juzgado dictará una resolución diferente tanto en la pieza de medidas cautelares como en la sentencia sobre el fondo", han transmitido a través de un comunicado..
Ha admitido no obstante que las numerosas demandas judiciales que piden la suspensión -tiene contabilizadas doce-, cualquiera que sea su resultado, podrían retrasar la fase final de la ejecución del acuerdo de exhumación
Fuentes del Ejecutivo han explicado que la Abogacía del Estado está trabajando desde hace días en la posibilidad de acumular todos estos procedimientos judiciales en uno solo.
En este sentido, la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha asegurado este martes, al llegar a la presentación de la Fundación Pedro Zerolo, que la decisión del juzgado no va a paralizar "nada" respecto a la exhumación de Franco, pese a que la licencia urbanística para llevarla a cabo ha sido suspendida cautelarmente.
