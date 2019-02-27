El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) se encargará de unificar el criterio como receptor de las 17 denuncias que piden paralizar la exhumación de Franco. De esta forma, el TSJM asumirá los recursos para fijar una resolución común.
Esta decisión se conoce un día después de que un auto paralizara el permiso urbanístico para la exhumación del dictador del Valle de los Caídos. El juez José Yusty Bastarreche apoya un el informe pericial de la Fundación Francisco Franco, según el cual "falta un riguroso análisis de la seguridad, estabilidad e instalaciones subterráneas que pudieran existir bajo la sepultura".
Yusty Bastarreche es conocido por ser crítico con la Ley de Memoria Histórica, a la que ha calificado de "maldad" y de "estrafalaria". Así, el Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo número 3 ha estimado la petición y ha acordado oír a las partes en el plazo de tres días para mantener o levantar la suspensión urgente acordada.
Por su parte, el Gobierno lamenta el "obstruccionismo" para evitar la exhumación del dictador y ha admitido que este traslado se puede ver afectado en la fase final, aunque asegura que el expediente sigue su curso "con absoluta normalidad".
